Standoff with armed man at Lenexa QuikTrip ends with no injuries

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police, said officers were called to the QuikTrip at 11200 West 87th Street at about 10 a.m. for a domestic disturbance.

Lenexa Police have a man in custody after a standoff in the parking lot of a QuikTrip on Tuesday morning.

Chavez says the disturbance involved a man and a woman.

Arriving officers spoke to the woman outside an SUV before approaching the man inside the SUV.

“When they [officers] went to speak with the adult male inside of the car, at that point he displayed a firearm towards the officers,” Chavez told the Post at the scene. “Those officers backed up for their safety and to de-escalate the situation and called in for support.”

Chavez confirmed to the Post that the man was armed with a rifle.

The department’s Tactical Support Team was activated to bring in additional officers, crisis negotiators and the department’s armored vehicle.

“Those negotiators spoke with that individual, primarily through a bullhorn,” Chavez said. “After about an hour of negotiating, the individual safely surrendered and is in custody.”

Employees and customers who were inside the QuikTrip when this started were taken to the Lenexa Police Department station, a few blocks away until it was safe for them to return to their vehicles.

The QuikTrip reopened shortly after 11 a.m.

“We go into every situation and try to de-escalate,” Chavez said. “However, it takes more than just the officer to de-escalate the situation; it takes the party involved.”

Police are still talking to both people involved in the disturbance to determine what, if any, charges may be filed.

No injuries were reported.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.