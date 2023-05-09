  Mike Frizzell  - Lenexa

Standoff with armed man at Lenexa QuikTrip ends with no injuries

Lenexa Police on the scene of a standoff involving an armed man inside an SUV in the parking lot of a QuikTrip off 87th Street. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Lenexa Police have a man in custody after a standoff in the parking lot of a QuikTrip on Tuesday morning.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police, said officers were called to the QuikTrip at 11200 West 87th Street at about 10 a.m. for a domestic disturbance.