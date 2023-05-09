  A message from Foster Wallace  - Sponsored posts

Know Your Rights: Dog bites involving delivery drivers — who’s liable?

When a dog bites a delivery driver, several parties can be liable for the injuries suffered. It's important to keep detailed records in the aftermath of such an event to protect yourself from unnecessary liability.

As online shopping has become more and more popular, companies like Amazon, FedEx, UPS, and others rely on a vast network of delivery drivers to get packages to people’s doors, but what happens when a delivery driver is bitten by a dog on someone’s property? Dog bites can be incredibly serious, leading to significant injuries, emotional trauma, medical expenses, and legal claims. But when a delivery driver is involved, the situation can be even more complicated. Let’s take a closer look at the legal issues surrounding dog bites involving Amazon, UPS, and FedEx drivers.