As online shopping has become more and more popular, companies like Amazon, FedEx, UPS, and others rely on a vast network of delivery drivers to get packages to people’s doors, but what happens when a delivery driver is bitten by a dog on someone’s property? Dog bites can be incredibly serious, leading to significant injuries, emotional trauma, medical expenses, and legal claims. But when a delivery driver is involved, the situation can be even more complicated. Let’s take a closer look at the legal issues surrounding dog bites involving Amazon, UPS, and FedEx drivers.

In general, when a dog bites someone, the owner or harborer of the dog is responsible for any injuries or damages that result. However, when a delivery driver is bitten while delivering a package, there may be several parties that could potentially be liable or pay for the medical expenses, including:

The Dog Owner

In Missouri, the owner of the dog is typically responsible for any injuries or damages caused by the animal no matter whether it was the first bite or the dog had bit before. This is different from some other states, like Kansas, where the dog owner is usually only liable if the dog had shown aggressive tendencies or bit before.

The Dog Harborer

Maybe someone was watching the dog while the owner was out of town and was negligent in not leashing the dog or allowed the dog to get out of the house or apartment, they could be found liable.

Amazon, FedEx, or UPS (Or other delivery companies such as DoorDash)

As the bite victim’s employer, Amazon, FedEx, or UPS may also be held liable for the injuries. Employers are generally responsible for the actions of their employees while they are performing their job duties. If a driver is bitten by a dog while delivering a package, the company may be held liable for any resulting injuries through a potential workers compensation action.

The Property Owner

In some cases, the property owner where the dog bite occurred may also be held liable for the driver’s injuries. This could be the case if the property owner knew or should have known about the dog’s aggressive behavior and failed to take appropriate precautions to protect visitors. This usually does not apply to landlords, however, in Missouri unless the landlord knew the dog was dangerous and had prior complaints about the dog and turned a blind eye.

Dog bites involving delivery drivers can be a complicated legal issue. Delivery drivers should know it is difficult to provide an exact figure for the average settlement for a dog bite case since each case is unique and settlement amounts vary depending on several factors, such as the severity of the injuries, where the injuries occurred on one’s body, the amount of medical treatment involved, the circumstances surrounding the incident, and the insurance coverage of the parties involved.