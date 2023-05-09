John D. Nichols was born in Kansas City, KS on December 22, 1955. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1974. He then went to North Central Kansas Area Vocational-Technical School and got his diploma in heavy equipment operations in 1979. He worked a variety of jobs and ended up with Performance Construction Ink and Labor Union 1290 for more than 20 years, until his retirement in 2011.

John was a fun loving man who was loved by many. He was extremely proud of his sobriety and was active in AA for the last 35 years of his life. He attended meetings, sponsored members, and actively supported individuals seeking to begin sobriety and new lives by welcoming them into his home to get them started on the right path. Many have been quoted saying that John “saved his/her life.” He believed in giving back and was a role model for many including his kids and grandson.

John had two children, John P. Nichols and Lindsey M. Nichols. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lindsey, but has continued to feel a close connection to her spirit. His son John Paul and grandson John William were his pride and joy. He loved spending time with them, having root beer floats, and supporting their dreams. He introduced his son to magic and was a huge supporter of his grandson’s athletic accomplishments.