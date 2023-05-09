  A message from Fountain Mortgage  - Sponsored posts

Homebody Eats: French Toast

Mother’s Day weekend mornings call for this scrumptious French Toast with a caramelized twist. 

Fluffy and delectable, this cinnamon sugar-infused French toast is created using a comforting vanilla bourbon egg mixture, richly browned butter, and delightful cinnamon sugar. Each slice boasts a soft, buttery, and custard-like interior, while the exterior is crispy and caramelized with the perfect balance of cinnamon sugar. Elevate this French toast by serving it with airy whipped mascarpone and a generous drizzle of maple syrup – a taste that goes beyond divine.