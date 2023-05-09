Homebody Eats: French Toast

Fluffy and delectable, this cinnamon sugar-infused French toast is created using a comforting vanilla bourbon egg mixture, richly browned butter, and delightful cinnamon sugar. Each slice boasts a soft, buttery, and custard-like interior, while the exterior is crispy and caramelized with the perfect balance of cinnamon sugar. Elevate this French toast by serving it with airy whipped mascarpone and a generous drizzle of maple syrup – a taste that goes beyond divine.

Similar to many French toast recipes, this one is easy to prepare and doesn’t require any elaborate ingredients. I prefer immersing my bread slices in an egg mixture that has a custard-like consistency. I always incorporate a touch of bourbon and vanilla. Adding a modest amount of bourbon truly enhances the rich flavors of the toast and provides a unique, special touch.

Here is what you would need:

Ingredients

French toast

6 large eggs

1 1/2 cups whole milk

2 tablespoons bourbon

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Kosher salt

1 loaf brioche bread, sliced into 1-inch slices

1/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

butter, for the pan

Whipped mascarpone

1/4 cup mascarpone or cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1-2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a 9×13-inch baking dish, whisk the eggs, milk, bourbon, vanilla, nutmeg, and a pinch of salt together. Place the bread slices in the mixture, turning to coat. Allow the bread to sit for 5 minutes, then flip and let the other side sit for another 5 minutes. In a small bowl, mix the sugar and cinnamon together. To prepare the cream, use an electric mixer to whip the mascarpone and cream until soft peaks form. Add honey (or maple syrup) and vanilla, then whip to combine. When you’re ready to cook, melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry the toast until it’s a light golden color, about 2-3 minutes, then flip and cook for another 3-5 minutes until deeply golden. Sprinkle cinnamon sugar on top of each toast slice. Flip the toast again, with the cinnamon-sugar side facing down, and cook for 2-3 minutes until the sugar turns golden brown and caramelizes. Arrange the French toast on plates with the cinnamon sugar side facing up. Lightly sprinkle each piece with additional cinnamon sugar. Serve with whipped cream and a drizzle of maple syrup. Enjoy! 🙂