It’s ‘poke meets Chipotle’ at new downtown Overland Park eatery

Freestyle Poke recently opened its second Kansas City-area location in downtown Overland Park.
The new spot, located at 7221 W 80th St., is in the space formerly taken up by Evolve Juicery and Kitchen beneath The Vue apartments.
It’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
“It’s really about a healthy lifestyle, high quality food that is geared towards nutrition and dietary needs,” said Bon-die Fortner, who owns Freestyle with his son.
Freestyle Poke serves up fresh fish, cooked proteins
- Poke is a Polynesian dish that serves up diced raw fish served over rice, usually with vegetables.
- The menu at Freestyle Poke puts a focus on healthy eating, both through its curated and customizable bowls. It can has vegan and keto options.
- Fortner, who recently acquired the Freestyle brand but has spent his career in the restaurant business, describes it as “poke meets Chipotle.”
- “We have a lot of familiar ingredients, it’s just a matter of building the bowl that you’re most comfortable with or maybe that you would build at home,” he said.
How to order:
- You start by picking a base or two, which includes things like rice and zucchini noodles.
- From there, you pick proteins, which include raw fish, cooked fish, cooked chicken and tofu.
- Then, you can add mix-ins — like cilantro or edamame — and a marinade, topped off with veggies, sauces and crunchy extras.
- Fortner recommends newcomers order from a list of signature bowls, which has options with cooked and raw proteins.
There are plans to grow the business further
- The downtown Overland Park location officially opened its doors at the end of April.
- The brand also has a restaurant in the Kansas City River Market district, which opened a few years ago under different ownership.
- Fortner and his son are the third owners of Freestyle, and they hope to grow the business further, with eyes on the St. Louis area or Kansas City, Kan.
