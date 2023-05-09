  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Downtown Overland Park

It’s ‘poke meets Chipotle’ at new downtown Overland Park eatery

Freestyle Poke has opened a new location in downtown Overland Park at at 7221 W 80th St. The restaurant serves customized and curated poke bowls. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Freestyle Poke recently opened its second Kansas City-area location in downtown Overland Park.

The new spot, located at 7221 W 80th St., is in the space formerly taken up by Evolve Juicery and Kitchen beneath The Vue apartments.

