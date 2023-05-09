Charles Michael Bromley

Mike’s obituary will be posted soon, please check back.
Services & Gatherings
Visitation:
Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm
Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel
14275 South Black Bob Road
Olathe, KS 66062
913-768-6777
Service:
Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00am
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 15915 W 143rd St. Olathe, Kansas
Interment:
Olathe Memorial Cemetery
730 N Chestnut St, Olathe, KS 66061
Penwell-Gabel – Funeral Home (913-768-6777) is assisting the family.
