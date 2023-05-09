Charles Michael Bromley

Mike’s obituary will be posted soon, please check back.

Visitation:

Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel

14275 South Black Bob Road

Olathe, KS 66062

913-768-6777

Service:

Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00am

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 15915 W 143rd St. Olathe, Kansas

Interment:

Olathe Memorial Cemetery

730 N Chestnut St, Olathe, KS 66061

Penwell-Gabel – Funeral Home (913-768-6777) is assisting the family.