Bruce Greve

Overland Park , Kansas – Bruce Elliot Greve of Overland Park, KS, age 82, went to his eternal rest on April 7, 2023.

Bruce was born in Mt Horeb, WI on March 12, 1941 to Marshall A Greve and Ruth E Greve. Bruce excelled in both football and basketball during his high school years. After high school he joined the Army for several years and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant, of which he was very proud.

After leaving the Army he started on his path as a salesman and later started his own company acting as an Independent Rep for numerous manufacturers of roofing products. He loved what he did accumulated many friends along the way.

After finally retiring, Bruce moved to Las Vegas, NV where he was a member of Calvary Chapel Spring Valley for 16 years then later returning to Overland Park, KS.

He leaves behind his loving wife Pamela (Householter) Greve, his son Bryan E Greve(Karlyn), Lawrence, KS, his stepdaughters Jessica Rauschenberger and Jennifer Rushton (Adam), Ventura, CA, 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, several cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Ruth (Beat) Greve, brothers Gary D Greve and Dennis Greve, and daughter Brenda L Thurber. Bruce’s loving and infectious personality and charitable heart will be sorely missed.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 24th at Calvary Chapel Kansas City in Overland Park, KS at 3 P.M.

His family requests any donations be made to the Salvation Army or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.