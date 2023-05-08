  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities can continue their education

JCCC's supported education programs, like CLEAR and CONNECT, provide specific classes and transition courses for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

JCCC is proud of its commitment to all Johnson Countians who desire educational improvement. With a focus on serving the entire community, JCCC offers adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities several programs specifically designed for them. 

CLEAR (College Learning Experiences, Activities and Resources) provides non-credit continuing education classes for adults with mild developmental or other cognitive disabilities. CONNECT is a two-year transition program for young adults with mild intellectual/developmental disabilities that bridges the gap between high school and adulthood.