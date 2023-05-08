Updates from Johnson County Community College: Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities can continue their education

CLEAR (College Learning Experiences, Activities and Resources) provides non-credit continuing education classes for adults with mild developmental or other cognitive disabilities. CONNECT is a two-year transition program for young adults with mild intellectual/developmental disabilities that bridges the gap between high school and adulthood.

JCCC is proud of its commitment to all Johnson Countians who desire educational improvement. With a focus on serving the entire community, JCCC offers adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities several programs specifically designed for them.

Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities get classroom experience

Kansas residents aged 18 or older who were eligible for special education classes in high school for an intellectual or developmental disability can take CLEAR classes at JCCC. The social integration of CLEAR students with other JCCC students provides a valuable learning experience for all.

Each semester, CLEAR provides a full range of classes based on student input. Classes vary each semester and include topics such as basic life skills, physical conditioning, practical living skills and arts and crafts.

CLEAR’s goal is to provide educationally sound experiences in classrooms on campus. Two seven-week sessions are offered on Saturdays each semester. The expansion program offers weekday classes for 14 weeks each semester. CLEAR also offers an abbreviated summer program.

Young adults can get job readiness and independent living skills

CONNECT offers young adults with mild intellectual and developmental disabilities the full college experience at JCCC. Students can take courses in life planning, career development and independent living, as well as participate in on-campus internship opportunities. They can choose to take classes for college credit or register for continuing education courses for skills and enrichment.

CONNECT courses help students prepare for independent living and the workforce. Graduates receive a continuing education certificate in Career Development and Leadership.

CLEAR and CONNECT classes are on a first-come, first-served basis and all students must meet the attendance criteria. For more information about the application process, view the Supported Education Programs webpage.

Donate your time and talents

As a volunteer at JCCC, you can work directly with students in the CLEAR or CONNECT programs with special projects and events. Learn more about contributing your time and talents to these educational improvement programs.