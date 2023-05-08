The price tag for improvements to Prairie Village’s Harmon Park is going up substantially.
The project, centered around building a new inclusive playground as well as revamping the park’s pavilion and restrooms, was originally estimated to cost about $2.2 million.
The total cost for the improvements has now gone up to slightly more than $3 million, City Engineer Melissa Prenger told the city council last week, driven in large part by higher-than-expected costs for designing and building the new playground.
New playground is now expected to cost $1.6M
- Prenger said the city originally budgeted just over $1 million for design and construction of the inclusive playset.
- But rising construction costs, as well as bids that came in higher than the city estimated, have pushed the total price of the new playset to roughly $1.6 million.
- The city hopes to begin work on that leg of the Harmon Park improvements later this year.
How the city plans to pay for this
- Prenger said the city will now need to pull money originally slated for the the pavilion and restroom improvements in 2024 in order to help cover the increased costs to building the new playground this year.
- To cover that, she said the city plans to shift more than $300,000 in 2024 Harmon Park improvement funds to this year, supplemented by $75,000 from the city’s ADA reserve fund and $228,00 from the city’s park reserve fund.
- In turn, to cover funds for the 2024 improvements, the city will now need to increase the pavilion project costs in the 2024 Capital Infrastructure Program plan by $542,000.
The city approved 3 contracts for upcoming Harmon Park work
- The first was a $735,000 contract with All Inclusive Rec for the inclusive playset, a design that was picked by residents through a survey.
- The city council also approved a $859,000 contract with Combes Construction, LLC, which will include grading and other construction to set up construction of the new playground and playset.
- Finally, the city council approved a $99,000 contract with BBN Architects, Inc., for the design of the new-look pavilion and restrooms, which will not be constructed until 2024.
Go deeper: Prairie Village planning Harmon Park inclusive playground without $250K donation
