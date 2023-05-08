  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Price tag for Prairie Village Harmon Park improvements going up

Prairie Village Harmon Park price tag increases due to construction costs.

A conceptual rendering of a new inclusive, treehouse-style playset planned for Harmon Park. Image via city documents.

The price tag for improvements to Prairie Village’s Harmon Park is going up substantially.

The project, centered around building a new inclusive playground as well as revamping the park’s pavilion and restrooms, was originally estimated to cost about $2.2 million.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.