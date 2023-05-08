  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

2 suspects arrested, 2 ‘got away’ in Overland Park carjacking

Overland Park Police gather evidence from a silver Chevy Malibu that was briefly stolen Friday evening near 119th and Metcalf. Two suspects were taken into custody. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Updated: Monday, May 8, 1:45 p.m.

On Monday, Overland Park Police confirmed additional information regarding Friday evening’s armed carjacking near 119th and Metcalf.