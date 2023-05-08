  Juliana Garcia  - Holidays

Here’s how to celebrate Mother’s Day in Johnson County

Mother's Day breakfast buffet at Gravity in Prairie Village.

Mother's Day 2023 is almost here, and several Johnson County businesses are offering special breakfast buffets, sweet treats and even giveaways to celebrate mom this year. Photo via Shops of Prairie Village newsletter.

Mother’s Day is less than a week away, and if you want to honor Mom, now is the time to lock in plans.

From sweet treats and brunch buffets to a gift giveaway worth $1,000, local Johnson County businesses have this year’s Mother’s Day covered.

