Here’s how to celebrate Mother’s Day in Johnson County

Mother’s Day is less than a week away, and if you want to honor Mom, now is the time to lock in plans.
From sweet treats and brunch buffets to a gift giveaway worth $1,000, local Johnson County businesses have this year’s Mother’s Day covered.
If you’re a business that’s offering a deal or if you know of one that’s not on here, just let us know and we can add it to this list.
Take mom out for a meal — or bring one home
- Q39 and Andre’s are offering a $180 family-style carry-out package with brisket quiche, sausage medallions and more. Orders can be placed online at Q39’s website — no later than Wednesday, May 10, for pickup on Sunday, May 14.
- Gravity at the Shops of Prairie Village is offering an “elevated buffet” featuring prime rib, house smoked salmon, an omelet station and other brunch items.
- Tavern in the Village, also in the Village Shops, will feature specials to honor moms Sunday, with a lemon lavender pistachio meringue cake.
Nominate your mom for a $1,000 gift giveaway
- Sopra Salon & Med Spa in Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter shopping center, in partnership with several neighboring businesses, is offering a gift giveaway valued at $1,000.
- The package includes 30 units of Botox and a brow wax and tint from the spa itself.
- Mom can also get three free sessions at both CYL and Club Pilates studios, and a $50 gift card from Nekter juice bar.
- You can enter your mom’s name by emailing sopramanager@gmail.com. Just give them your name, number and why you are nominating your mother.
Take advantage of other local Mother’s Day deals
- Order something sweet for Mom from Dolce Bakery’s special Mother’s Day menu. Dolce Mother’s Day orders must be placed by Wednesday, May 10. A full menu is online here.
- Ten Thousand Villages in downtown Overland Park is offering 20% off orders of $50 or more through Mother’s Day.
- Duck Donuts in Leawood is offering a Mother’s Day breakfast assortment box, which features donuts like coffee cake, blueberry streusel, cinnamon sugar and french toast donuts.
