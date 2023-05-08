  Ben McCarthy  - Mission

Mission Fresh Fashion, Johnson Drive mainstay, holding ‘retirement sale’

Mission Fresh Fashion began on Kansas City's Country Club Plaza 25 years ago, and owners Becky and Ray Hanf later moved to Mission, landing at their current storefront on Johnson Drive in 2011. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

Johnson County will soon be without a one-of-a-kind business that once blended trendy women’s fashion with fresh, local produce….and even a few pairs of Crocs, here and there.

Mission Fresh Fashion will close for good May 26

Long-time shoppers and other local well-wishers are already busy paying respects (and making final purchases) at Mission Fresh Fashion, 6102 Johnson Drive, following owners Ray and Becky Hanf’s recent announcement that the popular shop will close at the end of the month.