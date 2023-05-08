🌦 Today’s forecast : Slight chance of thunderstorms, then mostly clear in the evening. High: 81. Low: 59.

The Johnson County Museum’s special exhibit called “REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation” was recently earned two prestigious national awards.

For the first time, the museum received Recognition for the Advancement of Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion from the American Alliance of Museums. Additionally, the museum received the Social Justice award from the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials — one of many times the museum has been recognized by this organization.

Johnson County announced the news last Thursday in a press release.

“History is powerful,” said Johnson County Museum Director Mary McMurray in the press release. “It has the power to spark curiosity, make meaning, provide a sense of understanding of ourselves and each other.

“I will forever be proud that the Johnson County Museum was able to engage in this important topic that shaped so many of the realities we now know, thankful to the cultural partners for making our work better with their perspectives and programs, and in awe of our community who dove deeply into this hard history…and left asking for more.”

The “REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation” special exhibit closed Jan. 7. However, a fundraising campaign is underway to turn the physical exhibit into a digital one. The Friends of the Johnson County Museum and The Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County are trying to raise $125,000 for the project. Learn more about the campaign at JCPRD.com/REDLINED.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Prairie Village City Councilmember Bonnie Limbird to the Kansas State Library Board. [Gov. Laura Kelly’s office]

to the Kansas State Library Board. [Gov. Laura Kelly’s office] Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe has dropped charges of rape and child abuse against an Overland Park Boy Scout leader. [KMBC]

has dropped charges of rape and child abuse against an Overland Park Boy Scout leader. [KMBC] Overland Park says lifeguards are still needed to work at the city’s three outdoor pools this summer. Earlier this year, the city announced an increase in starting pay for seasonal lifeguards to $15 an hour. [City of Overland Park]

Check out this Great Blue Heron, just before taking off at Heritage Park last Tuesday in Overland Park. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.