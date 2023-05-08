  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Bettye Mathews

Bettye Marie Mathews passed away on April 26, 2023 after battling cancer for 7 years. Her loving husband George and sister Ginny were with her in her final days.

Bettye was born on November 7, 1945 in Humboldt, Tennessee, but didn’t stick around long enough to pick up the drawl. Her father, Colonel Hugh T. Halbert, was an Air Force pilot and along with her mother and namesake, Bettye Wray Halbert, moved many times throughout her childhood. Ginny was born about a year later in California and the family moved all over the globe including Oklahoma, Guam, Japan, Minnesota, and eventually settling in New England. She had a passion for sports, was willing to try pretty much any of them, and was athletic enough to compete in them all. She excelled at academics, French and spelling being the glaring exceptions, and she received a dual degree in education and psychology from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.