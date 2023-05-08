Biking can be an adventure in car-centric Johnson County. File photo.
Johnson County, admittedly, is a car-centric place.
It’s not always easy getting around here on two wheels (as these committed bicycling commuters can attest), which makes finding a good bike-friendly pathway all the more rewarding.
For this latest 5 to Try, the Post is looking for the best places in Johnson County to go biking.
We will take recommendations for the best paved park paths designed for cyclists and pedestrians alike, off-road trails for more woodsy adventures and well-marked commuter lanes on otherwise busy roadways.
How to tell us your picks
We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.
To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:
