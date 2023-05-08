It’s not always easy getting around here on two wheels (as these committed bicycling commuters can attest), which makes finding a good bike-friendly pathway all the more rewarding.

For this latest 5 to Try, the Post is looking for the best places in Johnson County to go biking.

We will take recommendations for the best paved park paths designed for cyclists and pedestrians alike, off-road trails for more woodsy adventures and well-marked commuter lanes on otherwise busy roadways.

How to tell us your picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

