Vintage ’78 Wine Bar opens in downtown Overland Park

The wine bar officially opened its doors over the weekend at 7251 W. 80th St., on the ground floor of The Vue apartments.

It aims to serve wines of “exceptional quality” and offer “an opportunity to taste and experience things that you may or may not be familiar with,” owner Michael Scherzberg said.

Roughly 100 wines are on the menu

Patrons can order wines by the bottle, glass or half glass, as well in customized flights.

They also serve some canned beers, and owner Scherzberg said they can also go across the street to The Bottle Shop liquor store to get specific beers for customers who make a special request.

Manager Megan Downes said the goal is to provide people with a more casual “place in the middle” that offers fine wine at a reasonable price and is still welcoming to any newcomers.

“It gives you the opportunity to both come in, relax and enjoy a glass or to come in and learn and explore,” Downes said.

Vintage ‘78 serves sandwiches, other cafe fare

The wine bar does not have a full kitchen but it does serve snacks, appetizers and lighter meal options.

Offerings include steak tartare, truffle popcorn, grilled cheese, a turkey panini, cubanos, tomato soup, as well as assorted salads and desserts.

There is also a customizable charcuterie option, which allows customers to select flavors from a list of accompaniments, cheeses, meats and other choices.

There’s room for 36 diners

Vintage ‘78 serves dinner during the evenings on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.

It’s also open for lunchtime on Saturdays and Sundays.

Reservations are available, and it’s also open for private events.

Later on, there are plans to add patio seating out front as well, possibly as early as June.

