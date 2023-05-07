  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Downtown Overland Park

Vintage ’78 Wine Bar opens in downtown Overland Park

Vintage '78 in downtown Overland Park opened its doors on May 6.

Vintage '78 Wine Bar in downtown Overland Park officially opened its doors on Sunday at 7251 W. 80th St. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Vintage ’78 Wine Bar has opened in downtown Overland Park after months of planning.

The wine bar officially opened its doors over the weekend at 7251 W. 80th St., on the ground floor of The Vue apartments.

