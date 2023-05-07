Robert Lynn Portsche, 83, of Arlington VA, formerly of Lenexa, KS and Lincoln, NE, passed away May 1, 2023, at home.

Visitation will be at 9:00 AM, May 13, 2023, with services beginning at 10:00 AM at the Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society or The American Heart Assoc.