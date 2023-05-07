  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Richard Dean Holzrichter

Dec. 3, 1934 – May 3, 2023

Richard “Dick” Holzrichter , 88, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Visitation will be from 10-11:00 AM with Funeral Services following at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 9, at Church of the Resurrection-Overland Park, 8412 West 95th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212. Burial in Johnson County Memorial Gardens, Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Church of the Resurrection-Overland Park.