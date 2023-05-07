Richard Dean Holzrichter

Richard “Dick” Holzrichter , 88, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Visitation will be from 10-11:00 AM with Funeral Services following at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 9, at Church of the Resurrection-Overland Park, 8412 West 95th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212. Burial in Johnson County Memorial Gardens, Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Church of the Resurrection-Overland Park.

Richard was born December 3, 1934, in Buhler, KS to Jacob and Anne (Regier) Holzrichter, who preceded him in death. Richard received his bachelor’s degree in education from Pittsburg State University. He went on to receive his masters and PhD in philosophy from Kansas State University. Richard loved woodworking and re-finishing furniture. This ultimately led him to his educational career as the Industrial Arts Supervisor for Kansas City School district 500. He continued his love for teaching with Panhandle Eastern Pipeline as Director of safety protocol and then an ethics teacher at Friends University. After retirement he was lured by his oldest son (Scott) to start a handyman business (Hammerz & Holz Handyman Service). Some of his favorite hobbies were square dancing, listening to barber shop quartets, fishing and of course, spending time with all of his grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jane Holzrichter, two sons, Scott (Robyn) Holzrichter, Park City, UT, Rick (Missy) Holzrichter, Olathe, KS, four grandchildren Michael (Shannel), Merek (Mackenzie Viets), Daniel and Kari.