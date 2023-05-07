Judith Carr McEachen

Judy was born in 1936 in Junction City, Kan. She grew up there with her sisters, Jane (Smith) Carr and Susie (Morantz) Carr. She graduated from Junction City High School in 1954 before attending the University of Kansas, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in history in 1958. While at KU, Judy was an active member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

After working for several years in Chicago, Judy returned to Junction City following the passing of her mother, Ruth Glick Carr, to be with her father, Robert Carr.

Judy moved to Kansas City in the early 1960s and worked at United Telecom. She soon met William “Bill” H. McEachen, M.D. The two married in 1966 and started a family, with Robert William “Bob” born in 1967, Margaret Anne in 1969 (who passed away April 23, 2023), and Molly Jane in 1973. Judy and Bill remained married until Bill’s passing in 2016.

Judy worked in Bill’s medical office for years and was an early volunteer and organizer for the Health Partnership, which provided free health care to Johnson County residents. She volunteered countless hours and energy to the Village Presbyterian Church, serving in the food pantry and as a Stephens Minister, providing care for those experiencing difficult times in life. Judy also volunteered for the Junior League of Kansas City, Mo., and for the Crippled Children’s Nursery, which was a cornerstone of Children’s Mercy Hospital. She also volunteered for efforts to preserve the artwork of Missouri painter George Caleb Bingham. Judy was president of the Kansas City Figure Skating Club, 1985-1986.

When not working or volunteering, Judy enjoyed raising her family, gardening, and singing in the Village Presbyterian Church choir. Judy found special joy in organizing and hosting dinners for extended family and friends, particularly on Christmas and the Fourth of July.

Judy is survived by her son, Robert McEachen of Lenexa., her daughter, Molly McEachen of Albuquerque, N.M., her sister, Susie Carr Morantz of Overland Park, Kan. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. McEachen, MD, her parents, Robert Manning Carr, MD, and Ruth Glick Carr, her sister, Jane (Smith) Carr, her step-mother, Lucille Huber Carr, her step-sister Carolyn Huber Pulford, and her daughter, Margaret “Meg” McEachen,

A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, Kansas.