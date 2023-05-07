  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Josiah A. Zoller

Joe Zoller died at the age of 94 on May 5, 2023.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 10:00 am at De Soto Cemetery (KS) through Cedar Crest Memorial. Memorial Contributions can be made to ThunderZoll, Inc. in lieu of flowers.