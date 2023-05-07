Josiah A. Zoller

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 10:00 am at De Soto Cemetery (KS) through Cedar Crest Memorial. Memorial Contributions can be made to ThunderZoll, Inc. in lieu of flowers.

Joe Zoller was born on January 11, 1929, in White Plains, NY. He attended USC and Santa Barbara College (now UC Santa Barbara) for his undergraduate degree and Stanford for graduate school. He served in the Army and worked as an oil industry accountant and CFO of an expanded metal manufacturing company. He lived in Hermosa Beach, CA, and various cities in Southern Cal and Lenexa, KS.

Joe Zoller is survived by his daughter, Kim Chapman, and son, Bob Zoller. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine (Jody) Daloise.