Joseph Byron Wolfe

Joe was born July 21, 1929, in Topeka, Kansas to Frances Millard Wolfe and Byron Benjamin Wolfe and grew up in Hoisington, Kansas, and Shawnee Mission, Kansas. He served in the U.S. Army from 1947-48, earning the rank of corporal. Joe then went on to attend the University of Kansas in Lawrence, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in History. During his time at KU, Joe joined the Sigma Alpha Epilson fraternity, where he made several lifetime friends.

At a fraternity brother’s wedding in 1955 Joe met Charlotte Anne Bredberg, the sister of the bride. Char became the love of Joe’s life and they married on May 12, 1956. Joe went to work in sales for Sheffield Steel and a few years later moved to the New York Life sales team, where he spent the remainder of his career. Joe and Char spent the first year of their married life in St. Louis and then moved to the Kansas City area, where they lived for many years.

Joe and Char became the proud parents of Jennifer, John, Annie, and Steven. Joe’s family was the center of his life. He was a dedicated, affectionate, and involved father and husband, from coaching the boys’ sports teams to keeping the house in tip-top shape, to driving four kids under 12 to Colorado for vacation. Later, when Joe and Char found a weekend home at the Lake of the Ozarks, Joe put countless hours on their boat engine pulling kids learning to water ski and taking Char on cocktail cruises.

Joe donated his time and sales talent assisting with season ticket sales for both the Kansas City Chiefs as a Red-Coater, and the Kansas City Royals as a Royal Lancer. In addition to great baseball tickets, his involvement with the Lancers brought rewards in the form of annual trips to Royals spring training and several cruises, which Joe and Char loved. They were members of the Village Church in Prairie Village, Kansas where Joe joined a Bible study group that became an important staple in his life.

After retiring, Joe and Char lived at “the Lake” full time for several years, enjoying many dear friends and hosting family for frequent visits. Joe built for himself a fully outfitted wood shop there, where he pursued his woodworking hobby with joy and employed grandchildren as enthusiastic helpers. Joe and Char moved back to Prairie Village to be near family in 2005.

Joe is survived by Char, his wife of 67 years; daughter Jennifer Wolfe Webb (Davis Webb); son John Wolfe; daughter Annie Wolfe; son Steven Wolfe; grandchildren Mason Thompson, Charley Thompson, Haley Bell, and Bella Wolfe; and brothers Lawrence Wolfe (Karen Wolfe), Wayne Wolfe, and Craig Wolfe (Jamie Wolfe).