Gloria Sutherland Zipf

There is an old African saying “when an old person dies, a library burns down.”

Our Mother Gloria’s personal library contained 100 years of life; a life full of curiosity, children, friendships, pets, and nature, all nurtured through her varied interests.

Early Life

Gloria was born third of four children in Detroit, Michigan on May 16, 1923 to Eva Gertrude LaRiviere and Andrew J. Sutherland. Her family moved to Chicago where she attended St. Lucy’s Elementary School and Siena High School. Although she was awarded an academic scholarship to Mundelein College, due to the economics of the war years she was unable to take advantage of the opportunity.

Married Life

Although she had previous plans for the evening, her mother insisted that Mom attend a Catholic USO gathering for those in the military. There she met Dad, a handsome Marine. According to the Marine, “Mom chased him around the piano until he caught her” … just in time to walk her to the train station so she could meet with her planned date for the night. After a whirlwind romance, the handsome Marine and Mom were married at St. Lucy’s Church in Chicago. After Dad’s discharge from the Marines, the two of them moved to St. Louis with their two daughters to begin their life as a family. While living in St. Louis, the family grew by six more children. Dad’s career moved the family to Des Moines, Iowa where their ninth child was born.

Mother

While raising nine children with the ensuing chaos Mom’s salvation was her life-long love of reading. Mom was a beautiful woman, but the essence of her beauty was not limited to the physical but rather her inherent qualities.

Mom cherished her babies and was tender and loving with them. As a good listener she encouraged and supported the uniqueness of each child. She was a great cook, baker, and her fresh baked bread was a family favorite. She wasn’t afraid of taking on any recipe, and one of her creative skills was her ability to stretch a dollar deliciously.

In addition to nurturing her children mom accepted the inevitable menagerie of dogs, unexpected cats, turtles, frogs, Easter chickens, bird, gerbils, and mice. Most beloved and pampered were their fluffy dogs Jet, Katie, Elle and Pixie.

As Mom’s children began to leave for homes of their own, one phase of child-rearing ended. However, it would be difficult to imagine a day that didn’t include drop-by-visits with one or more of her adult children. Mom felt the visits were the best part of her day as we sat around the kitchen table chatting over tea or coffee and a sweet treat.

Grandmother

In time grandchildren came to sweeten the visits even more. An often repeated saying came to apply during this time in Mom and Dad’s life “Grandchildren are so much fun. Why didn’t we have them first?”

As a grandmother, each grandchild was welcomed with open arms, and Mom’s lap provided comfort for even the fussiest babe.

When grandchildren visited, hugs and kisses were quickly dispensed. Next came the race to the well-stocked cookie drawer to see what tasty treats awaited the visit. Once the sweet tooth was satisfied, the visit would begin in earnest.

Mom’s gracious nurturing nature was extended to her nieces and nephews who would hop in car or on a plane to visit for special occasions, but the ‘no occasion’ visits were equally treasured.

Friendship and Socializing

Despite Mom’s progressive hearing loss, she was not deterred from socializing. As children grew and began investigating their own interests, Mom had freedom to explore the varied interests in her community of friends. Mom’s unquenchable love of reading lead her to Book Club friends, her competitive nature to her Bridge Club friends, and her involvement in community needs. Finally, when time allowed, Mom enjoyed taking philosophy courses at Avila College.

Travel and Love of Nature

During later years, one could observe Mom and Dad’s morning routines as they tended to outdoor creatures. They carefully spread peanuts on the rail of their bedroom deck for blue jays and squirrels. Dad prepared peanut butter bread squares for raccoon diners on the other deck. They took great pleasure watching the antics and peculiarities of the creatures lured to their back garden sanctuary.

With Dad’s help, Mom created a garden oasis with a vibrant array of color and variety for quiet relaxation and reading. On pleasant days, a visitor would find them under the shade of an umbrella always accompanied by their ever-present pets usually stationed on Mom’s lap.

Mom’s approach to life was adventurous. Dad often said he would not have acquired a love of travel had it not been for her. During early and leaner years, Mom traveled through National Geographic issues which grew to fill family bookshelves. Prior to Google Map their well-worn, dog-eared Atlas guided them through the marvels of the United States. Eventually, all the reading, dreaming and planning became a reality when they were able to visit the places of their dreams. A deep interest in the Southwest and Native American culture became a cornerstone of interest for many in the family. Their travels extended to Canada, the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, and Great Britain.

Mom’s Final Journey

Mom’s independent spirit led her to wander into the quiet “off the beaten paths” where she enjoyed the calm rippling waters of a brook or the sudden quiet appearance of a deer.

Mom often began a trip alone where Dad would meet up with her days later at a designated airport. Together they continued their adventure. The journey continues, this time Dad has been waiting Mom’s arrival to join him at the end of her earthly journey.

Our love goes with you, Mom.

Mom is survived by her children: Fran Lancaster (Richard Herz), Rita Zipf Pieper (Glenn Pettengill), John Andrew Zipf, Mark Sutherland Zipf, Ellen Elizabeth Zipf (George Boje), Teresa Mary Zipf (Mark Fisk), Robert Edward Zipf and son-in-law Robert J. Sigler; Grandchildren: Brian Boeckman, Carmen Sigler, Eva Winter, Sara Johnson, Matthew Zipf, Nicholas Zipf, Ethan Zipf Sigler, Clare Zipf Sigler, and Samuel Zipf Fisk; Great-grandchildren: Zachary, Rylie, Quinn, Evelyn, Jessa, Emmitt, Renae, Ryan and Ross. Preceding Mom in death were her husband James Francis Zipf, daughter Christine Z. Sigler, son James H. Zipf and son-in-law Phil Isenhour. Memories remain of cherished pets.

Floral arrangements have been planned by the family. The Zipf Family suggests memorial contributions be sent to:

St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, https://www.stjude.org

Operation Breakthrough, 3039 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri 64109 https://operationbreakthrough.com

K.C. Pet Project, 7077 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri 64132 https://kcpetproject.org

Or, an animal welfare organization of your choice