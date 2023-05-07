Gene Hallinan

Overland Park, Kansas – Gene Marie Hallinan, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, May 2 at Kansas City Hospice House after a year-long battle with leukemia.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Bob Hallinan of their home in Olathe, Kansas, son Patrick Hallinan of Eudora, Kansas (sons Justin and Jackson Hallinan, partner Karissa Aldrich and her daughter Kinzleigh Aldrich), daughter Mary Puckett of Basehor, Kansas (partner Colton Lopez and son Wyatt Pucket) and her sister Donna Littrel (Bill) of Aransas Pass, Texas.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 10 from 9:30 to 10:30 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92nd St, Lenexa KS. The funeral Mass is at 10:30 followed by lunch in the church social room. Graveside services will then take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 126th and Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS.