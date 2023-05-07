Alex Micah Sanchez

Alex was born in North Kansas City, Missouri, to Agapito and Rita Sanchez on January 24, 1993, at 4:09 AM—one minute after his twin sister. Alex participated in Boy Scouts growing up and achieved the highest rank when he became an Eagle Scout in 2011. That same year, Alex graduated from Olathe East High School.

Alex had a creative soul and a generous heart. He expressed his creativity through art and cooking. If he wasn’t in his room drawing, Alex was in the kitchen baking desserts or making chicken sandwiches for his family. Alex enjoyed working out and weightlifting. He was a walking encyclopedia when it came to fitness and health, and he loved to share his expertise with others.

In October 2019, Alex began working for his late godfather’s demolition company. Alex cherished the days he spent alongside his godfather in the bobcat. Alex also cherished caring for vulnerable animals—many of which he brought home from the demolition sites where he worked. Alex believed that every life was precious and worth saving. Thanks to Alex, the Sanchez family has welcomed baby mice, birds, bunnies, turtles, lizards, and even snakes, into their home.

Above all else, Alex’s family was his greatest treasure. He loved his family unconditionally, and he cared for them in countless ways. He made sure everyone had breakfast before the day started. He always looked after his Father’s health. He cleaned the house before his Mother came home from work. He stood beside his older brother at the altar as his Best Man. He brought dinner and dessert to his twin sister after her long shifts at the hospital. He concocted personalized skincare for his little sister and cheered her on throughout law school. This is how Alex showed his love.

In his last few years, Alex found comfort and strength in his faith. Alex knew that God is greater than the demons he faced and that he was never alone in his battle.

Alex is preceded in death by his godfather, Ben Tarbe. He is survived by his parents, Agapito and Rita; his siblings, Jonas (Breann), Jourdaen, and Hannah (Ethan Kelley); his godmother and godsister, Kathy and Lainee Tarbe (Michael Jones); and his dogs, Bondo and Harley.

A funeral mass will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Ascension Catholic Church, 9510 W. 127th St., Overland Park, KS 66213. The family will hold a reception for all to attend after the mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to KC Pet Project, 7077 Elmwood Ave. Kansas City, MO 64132.