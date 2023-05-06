Your Community: Ask a Library Ambassador to speak at your next meeting

Groups, clubs and professional associations can invite an Ambassador to present a brief chat about the Library, virtually or in person.
Johnson County Library is one of the most popular public services in our County. Every day the Library lives the mission: to provide access to ideas, information, experiences and materials that support and enrich people’s lives. It’s hard to believe but some folks don’t know all about the excellent services and activities. You could help change that – as a Johnson County Library Ambassador.
The Library has empowered the Ambassadors to help inform our community about the possibilities available at Johnson County Library. Groups, clubs and professional associations can invite an Ambassador to present a brief chat about the Library, virtually or in person. Ambassadors include Library staff as well as volunteers who’ve received appropriate training.
Here’s where you come in:
Invite the Library to speak with your group.Let the Library know who, when, where and how many. It is requested that a minimum of 10 folks be in attendance, and no admission may be charged for events where the Library appears.
Become an Ambassador.These are great opportunities for outgoing people who are comfortable at events and/or presenting to audiences. You’ll find the position descriptions and requirements on the Volunteer Opportunities page on the Library website.
Here’s your chance to have a Library Ambassador speak at your meeting. Discover events and resources that you didn’t even know about. And if you’re the one always speaking praises of the Library, then you can become an Ambassador and help share why it’s one of the most popular public services in the County. Find everything you need to know on requesting an Ambassador – or becoming an Ambassador – at jocolibrary.org/development.
Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom
