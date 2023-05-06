Your Community: Ask a Library Ambassador to speak at your next meeting

Johnson County Library is one of the most popular public services in our County. Every day the Library lives the mission: to provide access to ideas, information, experiences and materials that support and enrich people’s lives. It’s hard to believe but some folks don’t know all about the excellent services and activities. You could help change that – as a Johnson County Library Ambassador.

The Library has empowered the Ambassadors to help inform our community about the possibilities available at Johnson County Library. Groups, clubs and professional associations can invite an Ambassador to present a brief chat about the Library, virtually or in person. Ambassadors include Library staff as well as volunteers who’ve received appropriate training.