  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

3 injured in gunfight outside Overland Park motel

An Overland Park police officer on the scene early Saturday morning at an Econo Lodge on Shawnee Mission Parkway where three people were injured in what investigators called a gunfight. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Three people were injured in a shootout early Saturday morning outside an Overland Park motel.

Overland Park Police say they were called to investigate an armed disturbance at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, 7508 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., at 2:01 a.m.