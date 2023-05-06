3 injured in gunfight outside Overland Park motel

An Overland Park police officer on the scene early Saturday morning at an Econo Lodge on Shawnee Mission Parkway where three people were injured in what investigators called a gunfight. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Three people were injured in a shootout early Saturday morning outside an Overland Park motel.
Overland Park Police say they were called to investigate an armed disturbance at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, 7508 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., at 2:01 a.m.
“Upon arrival, it was determined a shooting had occurred,” Capt. Todd Chappell said in a news release. “One victim was still at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.”
Johnson County Med-Act transported the injured man to an area hospital in critical condition.
Two other injured people left the motel parking lot in a white Chevrolet Silverado with a flat tire.
At 2:09, Merriam Police were called to a 7-Eleven at 6850 Antioch Road, for a possible shooting.
Officers arrived to find the white Silverado and a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.
The man had been shot in the arm, and the woman’s head was grazed by a bullet.
Chappell says both of those people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A Shawnee Police K-9 unit responded to the Merriam 7-Eleven to assist in a search for evidence.
“The incident reportedly started as a verbal disturbance in the parking lot between two pairs of individuals, then weapons were drawn, and a gunfight ensued,” Chappell said. “This is believed to be a contained incident, and all involved parties are currently accounted for.”
A witness at the Econo Lodge tells the Post that he heard 10-15 gunshots in rapid succession.
Police say they’re in the preliminary stages of the investigation, and a determination of criminal charges has not been made.
