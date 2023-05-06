3 injured in gunfight outside Overland Park motel

Overland Park Police say they were called to investigate an armed disturbance at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, 7508 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., at 2:01 a.m.

Three people were injured in a shootout early Saturday morning outside an Overland Park motel.

“Upon arrival, it was determined a shooting had occurred,” Capt. Todd Chappell said in a news release. “One victim was still at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.”

Johnson County Med-Act transported the injured man to an area hospital in critical condition.

Two other injured people left the motel parking lot in a white Chevrolet Silverado with a flat tire.

At 2:09, Merriam Police were called to a 7-Eleven at 6850 Antioch Road, for a possible shooting.

Officers arrived to find the white Silverado and a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The man had been shot in the arm, and the woman’s head was grazed by a bullet.

Chappell says both of those people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A Shawnee Police K-9 unit responded to the Merriam 7-Eleven to assist in a search for evidence.

“The incident reportedly started as a verbal disturbance in the parking lot between two pairs of individuals, then weapons were drawn, and a gunfight ensued,” Chappell said. “This is believed to be a contained incident, and all involved parties are currently accounted for.”

A witness at the Econo Lodge tells the Post that he heard 10-15 gunshots in rapid succession.

Police say they’re in the preliminary stages of the investigation, and a determination of criminal charges has not been made.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.