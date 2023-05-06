2 arrested following reported armed carjacking in Overland Park

According to recorded radio traffic, officers were called to a business in the 11900 block of Metcalf Avenue at 5:21 p.m.

Overland Park Police quickly arrested two suspects following a reported armed carjacking near 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue early Friday evening.

A woman said that two people had taken her Chevrolet Malibu. One of the suspects was said to have been armed with a gun.

The car was last seen northbound on Metcalf Avenue.

At 5:27 p.m., nearby officers reported locating a car matching the description.

That car was backed into a parking space behind the Diagnostic Imaging Centers, 6650 West 110th St., nearly two miles away from where the carjacking was reported.

Two people were taken into custody about 10 minutes later.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show that Overland Park officers arrested a woman from Kansas City, Kan., and a man from Olathe. The arrests were made at 5:36 and 5:37.

According to the booking log, the woman — born in 2002 — is being held on pending charges of aggravated robbery and felony theft of under $25,000.

The same woman was also wanted for failing to appear in court in another felony theft of under $25,000 case. Overland Park Police filed that case in May 2022.

The booking log shows that the man was born in 2003, and he’s being held on a pending charge of aggravated robbery.

Both suspects are held without bond until they can be arraigned in Johnson County District Court on Monday afternoon.

The Post attempted to speak with police at the scene and by email on Friday evening but has not received any response to questions.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.