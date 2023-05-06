  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

2 arrested following reported armed carjacking in Overland Park

Overland Park Police gather evidence from a silver Chevy Malibu that was briefly stolen Friday evening near 119th and Metcalf. Two suspects were taken into custody. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park Police quickly arrested two suspects following a reported armed carjacking near 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue early Friday evening.

According to recorded radio traffic, officers were called to a business in the 11900 block of Metcalf Avenue at 5:21 p.m.