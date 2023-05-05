SMSD News: Thank you SMSD educators!

Every day, they are dedicated to helping Shawnee Mission students achieve their personal best.

May 8-12, 2023 is Educator Appreciation Week – a time when we can all thank those who serve as part of the One Shawnee Mission team.

As the 2022-2023 school year comes to a close, we hope everyone in our community joins us in thanking all who serve Shawnee Mission students.

Here are some ways to join the celebration:

Share your thanks by sending a digital card

Many schools and members of the community have their own celebrations planned. Another way to join the celebration and show gratitude is by sending a digital card.

Click here to send a card.

Fill out the form, including the SMSD team member’s email address, and include a personal note. It will be sent directly to their email inbox.

Contact information for school staff can be found on the staff pages of our school websites.

Thank you Team One Shawnee Mission

As they work with schools across the district, Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard and members of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) get to see first-hand the dedication and strength of all who serve in Shawnee Mission. ELT members took time to reflect on Shawnee Mission staff members and the difference they make in our community. Click here to see what they had to say.

Watch Facebook and Twitter during Educator Appreciation Week for more words of thanks from SMSD students!

Discount offerings

The Shawnee Mission School District is grateful to local businesses that offer discounts throughout this week and throughout the year to Johnson County educators. The Leawood Chamber, Lenexa Chamber of Commerce, Northeast Johnson County Chamber, Overland Park Chamber of Commerce, and Shawnee Chamber of Commerce partnered with local school districts to connect with discount offerings in our community. If you know a local business that offers a discount to educational employees or would like to offer a discount, please contact adcommun@smsd.org.

Celebratory events

On May 1, Shawnee Mission honored educators from every school in the district with a Kansas Teacher of the Year ceremony. Each school had the chance to nominate one teacher as their outstanding teacher of the year and to be considered to advance in the statewide KTOY program. This year, Michelle Tapko, sixth grade teacher at Roesland Elementary, was named a Region 3 Kansas Teacher of the Year finalist. Sarah Starforth, a special education teacher at Arrowhead, was named a semifinalist.

On May 11, 2023, during Educator Appreciation Week, Shawnee Mission will honor retirees and team members celebrating a service milestone. We thank everyone for their dedication to Shawnee Mission, whether this was their first year or they have served more than 45.

As events are held in schools and across the community, we ask that you share your appreciation for all who serve on the Shawnee Mission Team on social media by including the hashtag #OneShawneeMission.

Nominate an All Star Throughout the year, the Shawnee Mission Board of Education members honor employees who serve our community with excellence with the Shawnee Mission All Star Award. You can recognize the excellent work of a team member by nominating them for a Shawnee Mission All Star award. Click here to nominate an SMSD employee.

We are so grateful to everyone who serves the students in our schools. Thank you for helping each Shawnee Mission staff member know just how important they are to our community and to making us One Shawnee Mission.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org.