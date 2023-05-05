  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

How work at Lenexa’s Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park could impact your summer plans

Improvements on the east side of Lenexa's Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park are getting started ahead of summer 2023. By the end of the $17 million project, the city expects to have a reimagined aquatic center and a new skate park.

Major improvements to the east side of Lenexa’s 50-acre Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park are moving ahead.

It’s a long time coming, according to city officials.

