“I absolutely love when we reinvest in our existing parks, take something that’s old and kind of tired and breathe new life into it,” Lenexa’s Parks and Recreation Director Logan Wagler said. “I’m just looking forward to the unveiling and the excitement.”

While the improvements may eventually make the park better in the city’s eyes, it will cause some short-term disruptions.

Here’s what the ongoing work might mean for park access through the next few months and how it could impact your spring and summer plans.

Indian Trails Aquatic Center won’t open this summer

Recently, construction crews ripped out the old pool on the top of the hill and have started laying the groundwork for the improved pool.

A $15 million project that will completely redo the aquatic center won’t be completed until summer 2024.

When done, it will feature a 400-foot-long, winding lazy river and a large lap pool. There will also be a new entryway for the public and a new guardhouse.

Lenexa also plans to add 120 new parking spaces just west of the aquatic center.

The old skatepark will close for good soon

Some of the early work on the new skatepark — dubbed Rolling Magic — in Sar-Ko-Par has begun just east of the existing one.

For now, the old one will remain open but Wagler said it will close and be ripped out towards the end of May.

That space will be converted into roughly a dozen new parking spots.

This part of the project will cost about $1.1 million.

Rolling Magic, the new skatepark, should open to the public in September.

Tiny Tot Triathlon has moved for 2023

Most of the events usually held in the park during the summer months, like the Spinach Festival and the Great Lenexa BBQ Battle, will still happen there.

The city’s outdoor concert series will also be held in the park’s Grand Pavilion.

However, the Tiny Tot Triathlon in August will be held in Little Mill Creek Park instead. Find more information here.

Greenway Lane will stay open

The main access point to the east side of the park will remain open for the summer.

However, Wagler warned that visitors should be on the lookout for increased traffic from construction vehicles.

Lenexa is also planning to add a new pedestrian walkway along Greenway Lane to feed into the park.

