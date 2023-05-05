  Lucie Krisman  - Overland Park

Overland Park Arboretum calls on goats to clear invasive plants

A herd of 45 goats is hard at work clearing the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens of invasive plants and noxious weeds. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Last week, a herd of 45 goats started making their way through the grounds of the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.

For the last 11 days, they’ve been hard at work on their mission: eating up invasive plants and noxious weeds

