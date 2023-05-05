Although an early end to the state food sales tax was discussed, the idea failed after it was folded into a larger tax bill that would have, among other provisions, set a single rate for individual income tax.

Now that the dust has settled from the 2023 session of the Kansas Legislature, it’s time to sort out what, finally, to expect when it comes to the sales tax on food.

That measure passed both chambers of the GOP-dominated Legislature but was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

At the same time, a proposal to end local sales taxes on food — which alarmed Johnson County mayors enough that nearly all of them signed on to a letter to lawmakers opposing it — did not make it into the final tax bill anyway.

So, what food sales taxes am I paying?

The sales tax charged on food by the state will continue to be 4% this year. That state sales tax will be zeroed out in 2025.

For most Kansans, zero doesn’t really mean zero, though.

That’s because county, city and special tax incentive districts will still be charging sales tax on eligible food items on top of the state’s sales tax this year.

The food sales tax phase out isn’t just for grocery stores.

It also applies to things like bottled water, vending machine food products and candy, for example.

Food that’s eaten in restaurants or sold at grocery stores ready-to-eat will not be a part of the phase-out.

What does that mean for my grocery bill in Johnson County?

There’s quite a difference in what that can add up to, depending on where you shop.

Although the state sales tax on food dropped in January from 6.5% to 4%, most Kansans are paying more tax than that.

Johnson County food tax rates cover a range, from a low of 6.475% (in Prairie Village, outside of special taxing districts), to a high of 8.975% in some community improvement districts in Fairway, Olathe and Westwood.

Those are totals that include

the state sales tax of 4%,

the county sales tax of 1.475%,

whatever sales tax each city charges,

plus any additional sales tax charged in a special district set up to incentivize development.

Is there anywhere nearby that charges less?

There’s always Missouri, where the state food sales tax currently is a much lower 1.225%, though local taxes across the state line can still add up to 8% on certain items.

As for in Kansas, Johnson Countians aren’t in much luck.

There are currently 24 cities where 4% is the actual food sales tax because they are in counties and towns that do not have local sales taxes.

When the food sales tax eventually does go to zero in those places, folks in those places will be living the dream of walking out of the local grocery having paid only for the price of their food.

Sadly, most of these towns are hundreds of miles away from Johnson County.

So, it’s a possibility if you have time to schedule a 288-mile trip to McCracken, say, or 257 miles to Otis. Cassoday, about 133 miles from here, is about the closest.

But any money you’d spend on gas driving there would likely cancel out any savings on groceries.

Ok, so give me an example of what I’m paying in Johnson County.

Let’s say you go shopping and buy some eligible food items in a store at Lenexa City Center.

You’d pay the county sales tax of 1.475%, plus the Lenexa city sales tax of 1.375%.

You’d also pay the current state food sales tax of 4% (which will eventually be phased out).

Finally, you’d pay 1% more if you are in one of the City Center community improvement districts.

That comes to a total tax bill of 7.850%.

That’s just for food items. Items like toilet paper, soap, alcohol and tobacco would be even higher because the state rate for “non food” is still 6.5%.

Are there places in Johnson Count that are more expensive?

The Kansas Department of Revenue, which is the source for much of this story, shows the places in the county where the tax would be highest for food items.

They are the:

55th and Parkway community improvement district in Fairway (site of a new Starbucks),

Conference Center Hotel CID in Olathe

and the Westwood South Woodside CID in Westwood (around the area of 47th and Rainbow).

Shopping for a food item in stores within those areas means paying 8.975% sales tax.

The lowest rate was any part of Prairie Village not inside a special taxing districts.

The lowest rate for shopping within a special district was 7.1% at Oak Park Mall transportation development district in Overland Park.

Roeland Park Shopping Center #2 TDD — near the Price Chopper along Roe Boulevard — had a rate of 7.475%, as did “The Village” and Corinth Square developments in Prairie Village.

There were several other special districts where the rate for food items was 7.6%.

What are these special taxing districts again?

Community improvement and transportation development districts are special areas created by cities used to help encourage development by paying off some of the developer’s or city’s costs.

The revenue raised by special sales taxes within these designated districts can be used to help pay for needed infrastructure improvements or other development costs.

Typically, the sales taxes in these districts eventually expire.

OK, so can I avoid shopping in these taxing districts if I want to pay lower taxes?

Trying to plan a shopping trip outside of special taxing districts in Johnson County is a challenge.

For one thing, there are so many.

Overland Park, for instances, had 26 listed on the state’s table. Lenexa had 16.

For another, the boundaries are often complicated, and come down to whether the store is at an even or an odd address, in some instances.

Only a few Johnson County cities that were on the Kansas Department of Revenue’s list did not have any special sales tax districts. (They are Merriam, Mission Hills, Mission Woods and Westwood Hills.)

The easiest way to know if you’re paying a special district tax may be to ask at the counter.

So … who wants to carpool to McCracken?

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.