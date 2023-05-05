  Roxie Hammill  - Taxes

What sales taxes on food am I still paying in Johnson County?

A shopper chooses a pack of ground beef at Price Chopper in Roeland Park.

Kansas's state sales tax food wont' be phased out this year. Plus, county, municipal and other special local taxes may apply to your grocery bill in Johnson County. File photo.

Now that the dust has settled from the 2023 session of the Kansas Legislature, it’s time to sort out what, finally, to expect when it comes to the sales tax on food.

Although an early end to the state food sales tax was discussed, the idea failed after it was folded into a larger tax bill that would have, among other provisions, set a single rate for individual income tax.