  A message from Maggie Foster, ReeceNichols Realtor  - Sponsored posts

Foster Homes Report: Good credit, bad credit – how FHFA’S decision to change structure of loan level price adjusters affects your interest rate

Maggie Foster is your Johnson County Real Estate expert.

Recently, it’s been a popular topic in the national news regarding the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (“FHFA”) decision to modify their Loan Level Price Adjusters (“LLPA’s”) for their Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans. National media reports that these recent changes that went into effect on May 1, will greatly cost more for those with good credit scores to obtain mortgage financing, while it will cost considerably less than those with much lower credit scores. However, these changes are not brand new and have been in place for the past 30-60 days. This FHFA news was first announced in January 2023.

“This is not new. The change didn’t happen on May 1, it happened on Feb. 1,” according to Jessica ThompsonMortgage Consultant with Prosperity Home Mortgage. “Secondly, these changes did not affect customers with good credit and a good down payment. If it did, it would be small – less than a quarter of an interest rate.”