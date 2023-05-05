🐶 5 to Try: Post readers pick the best dog parks in JoCo

This week, we asked our pet-loving Post readers to send in their top recommendations for dog parks across the county.

Take some time this weekend to let your furry friends get the zoomies out at one of these five reader-recommended puptasitc play areas in Johnson County. (But bring some hydration: it’s supposed to be on the warm side!)

Heritage Park Dog Off-Leash Area

A Post reader favorite is the dog off-leash area at Heritage Park, a Johnson County Parks and Recreation District facility in Olathe.

“An all time favorite dog park in an all-around great park,” one reviewer, Kevin Glannon, wrote. “A pond, some trees, some nice open areas surrounded by a nice path provides everything you want in a dog park.”

Owners can visit Heritage Park’s off-leash area at 16050 S. Pflumm Road from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day of the week except Tuesday, when the area opens at 9 a.m.

Leawoof Dog Park

Lea-woof! Get it?

Inside Leawood City Park at 106th Street and Lee Boulevard, Leawoof Dog Park is a reader-endorsed spot to let your dogs run loose.

And, it’s apparently the only dog park in the county with a designated area for smaller dogs.

Owners can enjoy Leawoof Dog Park from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Thursday, when it opens at 10 a.m.

Kill Creek Streamway Park Dog Off-Leash Area

Another JCPRD off-leash area that Post readers love is at Kill Creek Streamway Park.

This 16-acre off-leash area can be accessed at 33460 W. 95th Street, and Post reader Sara Crane said it is a “lovely rural location near DeSoto.”

“Plenty of shade, well-maintained and many bridges,” another reviewer wrote online.

Visit Kill Creek Streamway’s off-leash area from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Stoll Park Dog Off-Leash Area

Another county-run option recommended by readers is the off-leash dog area at Thomas S. Stoll Memorial Park off 119th Street in Overland Park.

“Stoll Dog Park is plenty large enough for dogs to run, but not too big for owners to retrieve their dogs,” Post reader Greg Coia said. “Plenty of trees and bushes for cover to walk through and always at least one bench is in the shade.”

The area at 12500 W. 119th Street is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Shawnee Mission Park Off-Leash Area

The final Post reader recommendation for dog parks is a classic: the off-leash area at Shawnee Mission Park in Shawnee.

“Best place on the planet to take your dog off lease,” one reviewer wrote.

The 44-acre area features a paved trail that takes dogs and their owners down to a beach area, where dogs (and humans) can splash around.

Located at 7900 Renner Road, the Shawnee Mission dog off-leash area is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

What if my dog can’t be around other dogs?