Your Insurance: Save money by understanding your Insurance Score

One of the concepts we try to educate our customers on are all the factors that insurance companies use to develop a rate for their insurance policies. Factors used may include your loss history, driving record, type of vehicle, location and something called an “Insurance Score”. In this article, we’ll talk about what makes up the Insurance Score and how your credit history impacts it. Once you are armed with some knowledge on the subject, an Independent Insurance Agent may be able to help you compare rates on the marketplace and save you some money on your portfolio. 

What is an Insurance Score?

An insurance score is a rating used by insurance companies to determine the probability of an individual or family filing a claim. Over the years, insurance companies realized that customers with exceptionally good credit filed fewer claims and customers with below average credit filed more claims. Insurance companies developed the Insurance Score based on this concept. There are some other factors such as claims history that go into developing an Insurance Score, but the value is largely based on either an individual or blended credit rating.