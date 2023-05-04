  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Susan Smith Harrin

Susan Smith Harrin, 82, passed away April 30, 2023, at her home in Olathe, Kansas.

Susan (Tutie) was born May 5, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Jane Russell Smith and Ralph E Smith. After graduating from Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri, she attended the University of Kansas. Tutie pledged Kappa Alpha Theta and graduated in 1962 with her teaching degree. While teaching elementary school, she met William R. Harrin, and they married in 1963.