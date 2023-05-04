Susan Smith Harrin

Susan (Tutie) was born May 5, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Jane Russell Smith and Ralph E Smith. After graduating from Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri, she attended the University of Kansas. Tutie pledged Kappa Alpha Theta and graduated in 1962 with her teaching degree. While teaching elementary school, she met William R. Harrin, and they married in 1963.

She is survived by her daughter, Susie Ratliff, and husband, Ken, along with her two granddaughters, Ashley and Sydney Ratliff. She is also survived by her daughter, Becky Harrin; her son, Scott, Harrin, and his wife, Jennifer, and their three children, Fisher, Taylor and Irelyn; and her sister, Sallie Smith Landers and brother Ralph Whitson Smith. Tutie enjoyed gardening, reading, playing cards, knitting, and cooking.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care.