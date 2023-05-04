  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Housing opposition group wants rezoning on Prairie Village ballot

Petitions for rezoning Prairie Village ballot language is signed by residents

Stop Rezoning PV is hosting petition signing events, like this one Wednesday night, in an effort to get three initiatives on November's ballot. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Correction: The date for the next signature-gathering event is Saturday, May 6. An earlier version said it was on Friday.

Opponents to Prairie Village’s much-discussed housing recommendations have a new tack: put zoning on November’s ballot.

