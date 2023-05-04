  Roxie Hammill  - Overland Park

Overland Park considers dropping food inspections, leaving it to state

Diners last year at Dos Reales Mexican restaurant in Overland Park. File photo.

Overland Park’s unique food safety inspection regime may be on its way out.

The city council’s Community Development Committee on Wednesday unanimously recommended ending city inspections of eating establishments because it duplicates the efforts of the Kansas Department of Agriculture.