  Kansas News Service  - Health care

‘Cancer lottery’ meant this JoCo woman qualified for Medicaid but her mother didn’t

Stephanie Barr was diagnosed with breast cancer and was able to qualify for Medicaid. Her mother died in 2020 from lung cancer, which did not qualify her for Medicaid. Photo credit Samantha Horton/Kansas News Service.

By Samantha Horton 

Both Stephanie Barr and her mother got cancer.