Although it might feel like spring just sprung, summer is also on its way.
That mean Johnson County pools will eventually be opening, but before that, splash pads have their debut.
Some Johnson County cities have already opened their splash pads for the season, while others will open theirs in the coming days and weeks.
Here are some of the places you can find splash pads in Johnson County, and when you can expect them to open.
Overland Park
- Overland Park has splash pads at three city parks, which all just opened for the spring and summer.
- One is at Thompson Park near downtown, another at the former Roe Pool site at Roe Park just north of I-435 and a third is at Sapling Grove Park near Shawnee Mission West High School.
- All three will remain open from May 1 to Sept. 30.
Leawood
- Leawood has one splash pad in its pool at 10601 Lee Blvd — in Leawood City Park.
- It opens at the same time as the pool does, on Saturday, May 27.
- It will stay open until Aug. 14.
Shawnee
- Shawnee operates two splash pads — one at Erfurt Park on 71st Street and another at Wilder Bluff Park on 55th Streeet.
- The splash pad at Erfurt Park on 71st Street just opened and the one at Wilder Bluff Park is expected re-open in May.
- Both splash pads will be open until the end of September.
Mission
- Mission operates one splash pad at the Mission Family Aquatic Center on 61st Street.
- The splash pad is free to use Monday through Friday during the spring and summer from 9-11:30 a.m. and comes with the price of admission to the aquatic center during regular pool hours.
- The pool and the splash pad will reopen May 28 and stay open until Sept. 3.
Olathe
- A free “spray ground” area operates at Lake Olathe.
- This splash pad offers three separate areas for three different age levels.
- It recently reopened for the season and will remain open until October each day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1