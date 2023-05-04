John grew up in Tulsa attending Wright Middle School, Memorial High School, University of Tulsa and Oklahoma State University. He met his wife as a preschooler at church, reuniting as high school seniors. They married on 28 January 1972.

John Steven Underwood, 70, of Gardner, Kansas, moved on to his next existence on Monday, 17 April 2023 after many years of deteriorating health. He was born on 23 July 1952 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Harry and Mary Naomi (Bounds) Underwood.

John loved expanding his knowledge reading all the major religious texts, medical texts, experimenting with all things science, and reflecting in nature. He seemingly could absorb and apply anything. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping, star gazing, off roading, spelunking, rock climbing, sky diving and flying.

He read many different genres of books, including classical, sci fi, fantasy, science, even encyclopedias. He could fix anything. He had a love for music of all kinds, especially classical and rock n’ roll with a special fondness for The Moody Blues, Simon and Garfunkel, John Denver, The Birds, The Carpenters, and Three Dog Night.

He had a way of reading people and predicting their next move. He gave helpful and heartfelt advice. He was there when we needed him without hesitation, for the big and little moments. He always made us feel safe wherever we ventured. He has a spiritual soul.

John is survived by his caring wife of 51 years, Linda, their daughter, Dr. Jennifer Elizabeth Manuse, husband Andrew Manuse, and their three children Aidan Rose Manuse, Jacob Steven Manuse, Elijah James Manuse, and their daughter Mary Elise Underwood Filla, her husband Nick Filla and their two children Nolan Matthew Filla, and Maxwell Henry Filla. Also his sisters Mary Jaye Beathe, Laura Sue Hunt, and Rachel Elizabeth Colwell.

The family requests that donations in John’s memory be made to Folds of Honor helping survivors of both military and first responders.