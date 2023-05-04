  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

John Steven Underwood

John Steven Underwood, 70, of Gardner, Kansas, moved on to his next existence on Monday, 17 April 2023 after many years of deteriorating health. He was born on 23 July 1952 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Harry and Mary Naomi (Bounds) Underwood.

John grew up in Tulsa attending Wright Middle School, Memorial High School, University of Tulsa and Oklahoma State University. He met his wife as a preschooler at church, reuniting as high school seniors. They married on 28 January 1972.