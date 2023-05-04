🌧 Today’s forecast : Mostly cloudy with a 30% of rain this afternoon. Increasing chance of showers tonight. High: 72. Low: 55.

May the Fourth be with you, Shawnee Mission!

🚨 One thing to know today

Federal health officials say two hospitals, including the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kan., violated federal law last year when they refused to provide a Missouri woman with an emergency abortion.

The Associated Press reported on the first-of-its-kind federal investigation, that also involved a hospital in Joplin, Mo.

Last August, Mylissa Farmer began experiencing premature labor at 17 weeks.

According to federal investigators, doctors at both hospitals told her her fetus would not survive and that she was at serious risk of infection but that they could not perform an abortion because a fetal heartbeat was detected.

Farmer was eventually able to get an abortion in Illinois but called the process “dehumanizing” and “terrifying.”

The ordeal comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which has left hospitals to navigate dozens of new state laws restricting or banning abortion access while still facing a federal mandate to provide abortions if the life of the mother is at risk.

In Kansas, abortions are still legal up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.

A spokesperson for the University of Kansas Health System said the move to deny Farmer’s abortion “met the standard of care based upon the facts known at the time, and complied with all applicable law.”

🗓 Public meetings Thursday

Board of County Commissioners, 9:30 a.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Wednesday stories

📰 Other local news

Authorities continue to investigate and look for potential suspects after two false bomb threats were called into Whole Foods grocery stores in Olathe and Overland Park earlier this week. [ Fox 4 ]

A former Overland Park man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for receiving more than $800,000 in fraudulent business loans under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. [ Department of Justice ]

Johnson County’s Aging and Human Services is hosting an “Aging Learning Series” during the month of May to celebrate Older Americans Month. [ Johnson County Government ]

📸 A thousand words

Julie Oglesby, a social studies teacher at Indian Woods Middle School in Overland Park, has a laugh during the district’s celebration earlier this week of all SMSD schools’ Kansas Teacher of the Year nominees. Photo via Facebook.