  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

HCA opens 3 new medical practices at Prairie Village Shops

HCA Midwest Prairie Village ribbon cutting

HCA Midwest Health officially opened three medical practices in Prairie Village on Wednesday, including a family practice and a women's health practice. Above, the ribbon cutting featuring Menorah Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Phil Buttell in the center cutting the ribbon. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The Shops of Prairie Village is now home to three new medical practices, including a women’s and family health clinic and a “concierge medicine” concept where patients can get personalized care at a premium price.

The new practices are in the same building on the second floor of the redeveloped U.S. Bank building at 6936 Mission Road.

