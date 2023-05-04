The Shops of Prairie Village is now home to three new medical practices, including a women’s and family health clinic and a “concierge medicine” concept where patients can get personalized care at a premium price.
The new practices are in the same building on the second floor of the redeveloped U.S. Bank building at 6936 Mission Road.
