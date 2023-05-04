  Lucie Krisman  - Overland Park

The Golden Scoop, Overland Park ice cream shop with a cause, wants to expand

The Golden Scoop opened its original Overland Park location in 2021, and its owners say they have a waitlist of some 30 people applying for jobs. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

The Golden Scoop, an Overland Park ice cream and coffee shop that employs adults with developmental disabilities, is aiming to open a second location.

The shop’s owners are working to raise funds in order to open a second shop in Overland Park some time in the near future.

