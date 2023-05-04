The Golden Scoop, an Overland Park ice cream and coffee shop that employs adults with developmental disabilities, is aiming to open a second location.
The shop’s owners are working to raise funds in order to open a second shop in Overland Park some time in the near future.
The Golden Scoop opened two years ago
- Since opening in April 2021 at 9540 Nall Ave., The Golden Scoop has quickly gained a following for both for its ice cream and its mission to support adults with developmental disabilities.
- The shop has expanded to wholesale distribution, and its ice cream can now be found at the gift shop inside Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., and also at Overland Park’s SERV pickleball and entertainment complex.
- Last year, it received plaudits being named as the best ice cream in Kansas, according to Yelp.
- “When we first opened our doors, we had lines wrapped around the strip center,” co-owner Lindsay Krumbholz said. “We totally grew out of our space on day one, which is a good problem to have.”
They need roughly $100,000 more for a new location
- As of Wednesday, Krumbholz said they had garnered roughly $200,000 in donations towards a new shop, putting them about two-thirds of the way to meeting the projected costs for opening a second location.
- Donations can be made on the Golden Scoop website or in person at the Nall Avenue location.
- Although plans for the second Golden Scoop shop aren’t finalized yet, Krumbholz said the new shop will have longer hours than the original one and will be open six or seven days of the week.
- The Golden Scoop has filed an application with the city of Overland Park for the second shop, with the listed address of 10460 West 103rd St., which is set to be heard by the planning commission next month.
The new shop will employ roughly 25 more people
- The Golden Scoop’s “super scoopers,” or employees, have a range of responsibilities during their shifts, from making the ice cream and coffee to manning the cash register.
- Krumbholz said the new shop would not only provide more space for their products, but it would allow for more job opportunities for the Kansas City area’s “uniquely abled” community.
- As it stands, the shop currently has a waitlist of roughly 30 applicants and receives daily emails asking when the application process will reopen.
- “(Our employees) are all begging for more hours, and they ask to work on their birthdays,” Krumbholz said. “It just shows you that they love showing the Kansas City community their abilities and just feeling like they have a purpose.”
Go deeper: ‘A really happy place’ — New Overland Park ice cream shop aims to employ adults with developmental disabilities
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1