Lenexa to install EV chargers at historic gas station site

The city of Lenexa's first gas station site, where new EV charging stations could now be installed.

Lenexa is installing two new electric vehicle charging stations in its Old Town district at a site formerly home to the city's first gas station, above. File photo.

Two new city-owned electric vehicle charging stations could come online as soon as this summer in Lenexa’s historic Old Town.

And in a “poetic” twist, they’ll be installed on the site of the city’s first-ever gas station.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

