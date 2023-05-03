Obituaries May 03, 2023 - 2023 Obituary Richard “Dick” Carroll Riley Share this story: Richard “Dick” Carroll Riley, age 87, passed away April 30, 2023. A full obituary will be provided shortly. Services & Gatherings Gathering at the 19th Hole: Monday, May 8, 2023 from 10:00am to 12:00pm Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel 14275 South Black Bob Road Olathe, KS 66062 913-768-6777 Penwell-Gabel – Funeral Home (913-768-6777) is assisting the family.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1