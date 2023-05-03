The incident occurred around noon that day in the 2800 block of Somerset Drive, near Belinder Avenue, just a few blocks west of State Line Road.

Prairie Village Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday.

The suspect vehicle is a white Ford pickup with a KC vanity license plate on its front side and a missing driver’s side mirror.

Officers were called to the area near Somerset and Belinder at 12:07 p.m., Tuesday.

The found an adult male injured on the sidewalk.

That man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Somerset towards State Line Road.

Prairie Village Police on Wednesday released dash cam video that shows the pickup truck driving away from the scene.

In the video, the truck can be seen driving on the sidewalk before veering back into oncoming lanes of traffic, forcing another truck pulling a trailer to swerve out of the way.

The following is a suspect vehicle involved in an injury hit & run crash in Prairie Village on 5/2/2023. Please contact the PVPD at 913/642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816/474-8477 with any information. pic.twitter.com/8cAfx9KOs4 — Prairie Village Police (@PVPoliceDept) May 3, 2023

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to reach out to Prairie Village Police at 913-642-6868 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.