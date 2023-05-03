  Roxie Hammill  - History

Committee concludes JoCo’s Negro Creek name should stay but its history taught

For nearly two years, a special committee has considered whether Negro Creek's name should be changed or not. The creek runs unmarked through Leawood and Overland Park, south of 151st Street. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

An unassuming stream that runs through parts of Overland Park and Leawood should keep the name Negro Creek to better educate the public about the area’s uncomfortable history concerning slavery, a local advisory committee has decided.

The decision comes with a strong recommendation that historical markers be placed along the stream — with runs for 6.5 miles south of 151st Street, largely between Mission Road and Nall Avenue — telling the story of an enslaved man who chose to end his life at the creekside rather than be recaptured.