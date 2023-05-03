  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Mill Creek Middle

USD 232 mulls plan to deal with middle school overcrowding

Mill Creek Middle School in Lenexa is one of the USD 232 schools that, without some intervention, will exceed its enrollment capacity by 2027, according to a school planning firm's analysis.

Mill Creek Middle School in Lenexa is one of the USD 232 schools that, without some changes, is expected to exceed capacity soon, according to a consultant's analysis. File photo.

In the future, USD 232 in De Soto could send some middle schoolers living in Lenexa to Lexington Trails Middle School in De Soto.

The move would be a proactive step to deal with anticipated overcrowding at Mill Creek Middle School, which currently pulls students from Riverview Elementary as well as some students from Mize and Horizon elementary schools.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.