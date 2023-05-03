In the future, USD 232 in De Soto could send some middle schoolers living in Lenexa to Lexington Trails Middle School in De Soto.

This week, the attendance boundary issue was an alert item on the school board’s agenda, which means it was not voted on or discussed at length, but it could come back for approval as soon as June.

Future west Lenexa students will go to Lexington Trails

The plan, according to school district documents, is to push the current border between the Mill Creek and Lexington Trails attendance zones to the east.

That would send more students from the central area of the district west to De Soto for middle school.

Exactly how that would impact the feeder system from the elementary schools to the middle schools is not clear.

Boundary changes wouldn’t effect many students at first

If approved, the new boundaries for Mill Creek and Lexington Trails would technically start in the 2023-2024 school year this August.

However, it has no immediate impact since few students live in this area today, and district documents say any students impacted next year could still choose to go to Mill Creek.

What it could mean in the future is that kids living in west Lenexa who would have attended Mill Creek would be headed roughly six miles away to Lexington Trails in De Soto instead.

These proposed changes would not affect the attendance zone for Monticello Trails Middle School in Shawnee.

Lexington Trails has the capacity for more students

Lexington Trails, like the other two middle schools, has room for 750 students when fully staffed.

Today, about 380 students attend that school, according to an enrollment study from school planning firm RSP Associates presented to the school board last month.

Meanwhile, there are about 620 students at Mill Creek, with that number expected to top 800 by 2027, given the growth of residential developments in the area, according to the consultant’s report.

The district says there is “ample capacity at Lexington Trails” to take on future students, though some new teachers will need to be hired.

