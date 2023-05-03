Mary “Jean” Arnett

She was born July 15th, 1939, in Newton Kansas to Andrew and Amanda Schrag (Waltner). She married Lanny Arnett on August 30th, 1964. She worked for years at Shawnee Mission Medical Center in Labor and Delivery until she retired. She loved children and in particular babies.

Sadly, her children never saw fit to give her any grandchildren, but she enjoyed seeing her nieces’ children and our friends children grow up. She loved to read and sew. Being apart of the medical profession she always had sound medical advice. Her most frequent advice “Take a TYLENOL go to bed. You’ll feel better in the morning” This was a cure for everything from the common cold to broken bones.

She is survived by her children Don Arnett (Shawnee KS) daughter and son-in-law Kim and Derek DeVito (Peculiar MO) Her sister Elisabeth Schrag. (Newton KS) and her many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her Parents. Her brothers Harold, Joel, and Robert Schrag. As well as her husband Lanny Lee Arnett.