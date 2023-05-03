  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mary “Jean” Arnett

Mary Jean Arnett (Schrag) died April 30th, 2023, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center at the age of 83.

She was born July 15th, 1939, in Newton Kansas to Andrew and Amanda Schrag (Waltner). She married Lanny Arnett on August 30th, 1964. She worked for years at Shawnee Mission Medical Center in Labor and Delivery until she retired. She loved children and in particular babies.