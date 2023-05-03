  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mary Jane Scharmer

Mary Jane Scharmer was born March 8, 1925 to Henry and Mary (Zachow) Evert in Buffalo Lake, MN. She passed away at age 98 in Olathe, KS on May 1, 2023.

Mary Jane grew up on a farm outside Buffalo Lake with 3 siblings, Helen, Willus and Arvilla. She graduated from High School in 1943 and worked in Minneapolis for a time. She corresponded with Clifford Scharmer while he was in the Army. When he returned home from World War II, they were married in December of 1945. They were blessed with 3 daughters, Judy (Ron) Swartzell, Jean (Keith) Schultz and Joyce (Ron) Spruill.